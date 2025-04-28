Rodrigo Gomes News: Great cameo off bench

Rodrigo Gomes scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Leicester City.

Gomes made the most of his limited minutes against Leicester on Saturday. In 13 minutes played, the 21 year old scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one off), completed both of his dribble attempts, and won both of his ground duels. Gomes now has two goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season, but has only made six starts for the club, with his last one coming on January 15. It is unlikely he will start against Manchester City on Friday.