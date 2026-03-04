Rodrigo Gomes News: Nets in win

Rodrigo Gomes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Liverpool.

Gomes scored to take the league against Liverpool, a goal that proved massive in the one-goal win. If Wolves pull off the great escape and stay up, this could be a major moment to remember for Gomes. That's unlikely, but a goal and three points against the reigning champions is something to build on for Gomes.