Rodrigo Gomes headshot

Rodrigo Gomes News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Rodrigo Gomes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Liverpool.

Gomes scored to take the league against Liverpool, a goal that proved massive in the one-goal win. If Wolves pull off the great escape and stay up, this could be a major moment to remember for Gomes. That's unlikely, but a goal and three points against the reigning champions is something to build on for Gomes.

Rodrigo Gomes
Wolverhampton
