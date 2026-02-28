Rodrigo Gomes News: Scores late goal Friday

Gomes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 victory against Aston Villa.

Gomes checked in for just a minute off the bench in Friday's showdown against the Villains and made it count, burying a stoppage-time breakaway to seal the two-goal cushion. The strike capped Wolves' commitment to defending as a unit before hitting with pace and purpose once Villa pushed numbers forward. His late dagger flipped a tight contest into a statement win, marking his second goal of the season after finding the net in the third match of the campaign against Everton in late August.