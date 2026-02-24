Rodrigo Lopez News: Credited with assist in win

Lopez assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Monterrey.

Lopez set up Pumas' first goal with a perfect cross into the far post that was struck home by Alvaro Angulo. Lopez has been a steady presence in midfield for Pumas and is expected to remain a regular in the middle of the park. He plays as a holding midfielder, though, so his floor is relatively low in most formats.