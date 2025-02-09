Rodrigo Lopez News: Delivers eight crosses in win

Lopez registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Mazatlan.

Lopez registered the most crosses in Sunday's clash after starting in an unusual wing-back spot. Other than that, he completed 83 percent of his passes and drew a couple of fouls throughout the game. He has enjoyed consistent playing time lately while adding set pieces to his production, so he should be a decent fantasy asset despite his frequent changes of position.