Lopez made his first start of the season at right-back after spending his final four Apertura appearances in midfield and at center forward, a shift that brought a noticeable rise in his defensive output. He posted a season-high five clearances after recording just three across 15 Apertura matches, while also contributing one tackle and one interception. He continued to contribute going forward with a season-high 11 crosses, though corner duties were reassigned after he had taken 18 over his previous four games, with Jordan Carrillo and Pedro Vite sharing the responsibility.