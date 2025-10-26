Lopez made a rare 90-minute appearance and tied his season-high mark of five crosses, with the absence of both Adalberto Carrasquilla and Pedro Vite from the starting lineup allowing the Mexican to take all of the team's indirect set pieces against La Fiera. Despite that activity, Lopez lacked accuracy while winning only two of his eight individual duels during the match. Having recorded his last goal contribution in August, he may struggle to retain a significant role if he doesn't improve soon.