Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rodrigo Lopez headshot

Rodrigo Lopez News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Rodrigo Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Atlético San Luis.

Lopez notched his first assist of the season as he helped Pumas take the lead in the last minutes of the first half. He has played more of a winger role in the attack these past two games, which has resulted in him delivering only eight crosses after delivering 25 crosses in the previous two games.

Rodrigo Lopez
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now