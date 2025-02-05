Rodrigo Lopez News: Provides assist in win

Rodrigo Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Atlético San Luis.

Lopez notched his first assist of the season as he helped Pumas take the lead in the last minutes of the first half. He has played more of a winger role in the attack these past two games, which has resulted in him delivering only eight crosses after delivering 25 crosses in the previous two games.