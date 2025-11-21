Lopez lacked efficiency during his last match of 2025, in which Pumas ended their participation in the Apertura season. After losing his starting spot in midfield with the arrival of Pedro Vite, Lopez bounced back to the initial lineup as a forward for the last four games and benefited from an increase in set pieces during that span. Overall, his performance was very similar to previous periods, including 61 crosses, 18 chances created, one goal and two assists in 882 minutes of play considering all competitions.