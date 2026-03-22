Rodrigo Lopez News: Solid display at center-back

Lopez recorded four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win against América.

During the month of March, Pumas UNAM primarily used Lopez at center-back instead of right-back, with each of his last three appearances seeing the defender log CB starts. Defensively, he was mostly solid in said span, backed up by two clean sheets the team logged. Lopez himself recorded nine clearances, three interceptions, three tackles won and one block.