Rodrigo Mendoza Injury: Could be available Wednesday

Mendoza (ankle) returned to team training Monday and is on track for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona, according to Pascual Ruiz Arnal of Marca.

Mendoza had been sidelined with the ankle sprain he picked up before the international break, but rejoining team training ahead of one of the biggest European nights of Atletico's season is a hugely encouraging development. The midfielder had started the previous two matches before going down, and his potential return will give manager Diego Simeone more options in the engine room for the Champions League quarterfinal. Johnny Cardoso and Obed Vargas had been in line to fill his spot, but Mendoza's timely comeback makes for a welcome selection headache for the Colchoneros heading into Wednesday.