Rodrigo Mendoza Injury: Forced off versus Osasuna

Mendoza exited Tuesday's visit to Osasuna after suffering a muscular injury, the severity of which is yet to be assessed.

Mendoza made his fourth start in the last two months and missed one chance before being forced to leave the field in the 18th minute. He's now questionable ahead of the final couple of fixtures of the La Liga campaign. With both Pablo Barrios (thigh) and Johnny Cardoso (ankle) also dealing with physical problems, Robin Le Normand took Mendoza's place Tuesday, leaving Koke and Obed Vargas as the team's only central midfielders on the pitch.