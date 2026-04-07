Rodrigo Mendoza Injury: Makes traveling squad

Mendoza (ankle) is in the traveling squad for Wednesday's match against Barcelona.

Mendoza looks to be in for a return for UCL play Wednesday, as the midfielder has been named to the squad traveling to Barcelona. If he makes the team sheet, it will end a five-game absence, giving the club more options in the midfield. He started in the two games before his injury, although he is unlikely to see that spot again if not fully fit in a crucial match.