Rodrigo Mendoza Injury: Subbed off injured

Mendoza was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad due to a strong knock to his right ankle, the club announced.

Mendoza was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad due to a strong knock to his right ankle. The Spaniard will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The midfielder had recently held a substitute role, so his potential absence should not significantly impact the starting XI if he is sidelined.