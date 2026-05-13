Rodrigo Mendoza Injury: Suffering from strain

Mendoza is out for the time being due to a muscle injury in his leg, according to his club.

Mendoza is going to need some time for recovery after an early exit in the last match, as the midfielder is now suffering from a strain. Unfortunately, this could knock him out of their penultimate match of the season, potentially returning for the finale against Villarreal on May 24. Luckily for the club, he has been more of a rotational option this campaign.