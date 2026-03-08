Rodrigo Mendoza Injury: Suffers ankle sprain

Mendoza (ankle) is out for the time being due to an ankle sprain, according to his club.

Mendoza had to leave the field early Saturday and has an answer after some further testing, with the midfielder suffering from an ankle sprain. This will likely leave the midfielder to miss a week or two of action, potentially remaining out until after the international break. He has started in their past two games, so this will force a change, with Johnny Cardoso likely to return to a starting role.