Rodrigo Mendoza News: Able to tally an assist
Rodrigo Mendoza assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss against Elche.
Mendoza was largely ineffective as Atletico Madrid adjusted to playing a man down, but he was still able to get an assist. He'll need to be more aggressive to keep this up against Athletic, though the matchup is favorable as the side has given up 45 goals so far in La Liga play.
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