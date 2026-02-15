Rodrigo Mendoza News: Set for suspension

Mendoza will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Mendoza picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga and will serve a one-match suspension Saturday against Espanyol. The midfielder had worked his way into the starting XI over the last two games with his new club, so his absence leaves a noticeable gap in the middle of the park. Koke is in line to step into a bigger role in midfield as the team reshuffles without Mendoza available.