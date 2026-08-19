Rodrigo Mora headshot

Rodrigo Mora News: Heads to Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Mora has formally finalized a permanent transfer from Porto to Roma.

Mora moves to Serie A after recording 16 goals and six assists in 80 appearances with Porto. He hit the net three times, dished out one helper and logged 16 key passes, 15 shots (five on target) and 24 crosses (six accurate) in nine UEFA Europa League showings last season. He's set to push Matias Soule for minutes next to Paulo Dybala, especially while Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh) is unavailable.

Rodrigo Mora
Roma
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