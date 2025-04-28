Rodrigo Muniz Injury: May not return this season

Muniz is dealing with an Achilles injury and may not return this season, according to manager Marco Silva. "He felt something during the game, but he still played 55 minutes in a lot of pain, making a great effort to stay on the field. It will be difficult to have him back soon."

Muniz suffered the initial injury two weeks ago in the match against Bournemouth and it doesn't sound like he'll return in the coming weeks. With little to play for, Muniz likely isn't going to push through an Achilles injury when Raul Jimenez and almost every other attacking piece for Fulham is healthy.