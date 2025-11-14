Muniz had a hamstring injury confirmed earlier in the week and he's now set for surgery. While the team suggests an early 2026 return, hamstring surgery usually takes months to fully recover from. Muniz will have to get back his strength and then take weeks if not months in training before deemed fit enough for a Premier League match. In his continued absence, Raul Jimenez will remain the team's No. 9. After starting four of the first five matches to open the season, Muniz hasn't been able to stay healthy.