Rodrigo Muniz News: Bags winner Sunday

Muniz scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Muniz opened up the scoring Sunday with a low-driven strike in the 78th minute assisted by Andres Pereira. It marked his sixth goal of the season, three of which have come in his last six appearances. He is making a habit of scoring against Spurs too as the goal marked his third goal in his last three appearances versus Tottenham.