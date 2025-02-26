Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigo Muniz headshot

Rodrigo Muniz News: Goal in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Muniz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Wolverhampton.

Perhaps because it was against an overall struggling Wolverhampton team, Fulham's latest starting XI included Muniz, and he used the opportunity to log his first goal of the 2025 calendar year. As his four-goal season suggests, he provides some occasional pop with goal scoring but not enough to be considered a consistently reliable option.

