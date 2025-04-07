Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigo Muniz headshot

Rodrigo Muniz News: Nets on two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Rodrigo Muniz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Muniz took a pair of shots during Sunday's win, put one on goal and found the back of the net. The striker is a solid attacker, though he doesn't have the consistency of other top options in the Premier League. Fulham also can occasionally get played out of matches which can heavily limit Muniz's upside.

Rodrigo Muniz
Fulham
