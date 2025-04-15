Fantasy Soccer
Rodrigo Muniz headshot

Rodrigo Muniz News: Not effective in loss to Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 8:42am

Muniz recorded three shots (two on goal) in Monday's 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Muniz demonstrated his competitiveness Monday by winning all six of the duels he engaged. Unfortunately the Cottager's lead striker was not effective in front of goal and consequently was subbed after 57 minutes. The Brazilian has been in sizzling form recently, he netted four goals from Fulham's previous five EPL matches.

Rodrigo Muniz
Fulham
