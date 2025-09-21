Muniz provided the assist for the equalizer before linking play in the buildup to the 40th-minute winner two minutes later, feeding Alex Iwobi centrally before the final pass found Harry Wilson. He later had a powerful finish ruled out after a VAR review for a foul in the build-up, denying him Fulham's fourth. Muniz worked the Brentford back line with hold-up play and runs into the channels but couldn't find the back of the net just like his four last outings, having scored only once in the opener against Brighton this season. He will hope to score his second goal of the season against the Villains on Sunday.