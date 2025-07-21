Rodrigo Muniz News: Scores in friendly

Muniz (Achilles) scored in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Aberdeen in a friendly, confirming his return from injury.

Muniz suffered a season-ending Achilles injury but has since fully recovered, as he featured in Saturday's friendly against Aberdeen and scored a header in the second half following a well-placed corner from Harrison Reed. Muniz was a bench option in the frontline last season and should keep that role heading into the 2025/26 campaign.