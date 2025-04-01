Rodrigo Muniz News: Scores off bench

Muniz took three shots (one on target) off the bench, getting a goal in Fulham's 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

The forward made a brief appearance and scored in stoppage time, but it wasn't enough to give Fulham points. Muniz should have a bigger role in Fulham's next match, but scoring another goal won't be easy against Liverpool. The EPL leaders have only allowed 27 goals in 29 games heading into their Wednesday derby against Everton.