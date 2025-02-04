Rodrigo Muniz News: Scores winning goal as a sub

Rodrigo Muniz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Newcastle United.

Rodrigo Muniz was subbed on in the 73rd minute and scored the winning goal in the game in the 82nd minute. This was his first goal since his last start in the FA Cup which was five games ago. In total he has scored four goals in the league, all have come as a sub.