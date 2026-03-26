Rodrigo Muniz News: Staying on bench role
Muniz has made just one league start for Fulham since the beginning of 2026.
Muniz started in four of Fulham's first five matches in the Premier League, but between injuries and poor form, he didn't start a single EPL match until March 21, just before the international break. As long as Raul Jimenez stays healthy, Muniz will continue to see minimal minutes -- thus limiting his fantasy upside considerably.
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