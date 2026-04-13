Rodrigo Muniz News: Struggles Saturday
Muniz had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Muniz had a few excellent chances during Saturday's loss, but didn't make the most of them. He couldn't do much with any of his three shots and his two chances created didn't go anywhere. Muniz will need to be more efficient to be a threat against top opposition.
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