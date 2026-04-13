Rodrigo Muniz headshot

Rodrigo Muniz News: Struggles Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Muniz had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Muniz had a few excellent chances during Saturday's loss, but didn't make the most of them. He couldn't do much with any of his three shots and his two chances created didn't go anywhere. Muniz will need to be more efficient to be a threat against top opposition.

Rodrigo Muniz
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now