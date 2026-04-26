Rodrigo Ribeiro News: Four shots off bench

Ribeiro generated four shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ribeiro played just 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's draw and still put in four shots, as he came on desperate to break the deadlock. None of his shots were on target, but the volume is still encouraging for Ribeiro. Unless he can add some accuracy it's hard to trust his upside, though he should get more chances with three matches left in the campaign.