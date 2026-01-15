Ribeiro progressed through all youth levels at Sporting Lisbon and made his professional debut in the Champions League against Manchester City in March 2022, becoming the club's second-youngest Champions League player. The striker has since made 12 competitive appearances for the first team while also spending the second half of the 2023\/24 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he featured in five matches. During the current season, the 20-year-old has played mainly for Sporting B in Portugal's second division, scoring five goals and registering one assist in 11 appearances. At international level, Ribeiro has been a regular for Portugal's youth teams since U16 and has recorded three goals and one assist in 15 matches for the U20 side, including the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Germany's U20 team in Oct. 2025.