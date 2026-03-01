Rodrigo Ribeiro headshot

Rodrigo Ribeiro News: Nets opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ribeiro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 victory over 1. FC Köln.

Ribeiro would earn the opening goal of Friday's match, scoring in the second half off of a Noahkai Banks assist. The forward now has a goal in consecutive games, a decent run of form for him. These do account for his only goals this season in four appearances, appearing to have his breakthrough into the squad.

Rodrigo Ribeiro
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now