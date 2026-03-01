Rodrigo Ribeiro News: Nets opener
Ribeiro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 victory over 1. FC Köln.
Ribeiro would earn the opening goal of Friday's match, scoring in the second half off of a Noahkai Banks assist. The forward now has a goal in consecutive games, a decent run of form for him. These do account for his only goals this season in four appearances, appearing to have his breakthrough into the squad.
