Rodrigo Ribeiro News: Scores in Saturday's win

Ribeiro scored his first goal since joining Augsburg on loan in January, a strike in the 59th minute assisted by Alexis Claude-Maurice which tied the match at 1-1. He finished the contest with three shots on target and one chance created, an excellent performance in his first start for his new club. He was subbed off in the 81st minute for Michael Gregoritsch.