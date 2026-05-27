Rodrigo Ribeiro News: Signs permanently with Augsburg

Ribeiro signed a long-term contract with Augsburg through 2031 after the club exercised the purchase option included in his loan agreement from Sporting Lisbon, the club announced.

Ribeiro made an immediate impact during the second half of the season, scoring two goals across 14 appearances including strikes in the 3-2 win at Wolfsburg and the 2-0 home victory against Koln. The 21-year-old Portuguese forward also made his debut for the Portugal under-21 national team in March, underlining his continued development at club and international level. Sporting director Benni Weber highlighted his speed, ability to run in behind defenses and goal-scoring instinct as key factors behind the decision to make the move permanent, describing his profile as a perfect fit for Augsburg's style of play and their commitment to developing young talent.