Rodrigo Riquelme Injury: Available against Sociedad
Riquelme (undisclosed) was back in team training on Friday and is available for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Carrusel Deportivo.
Riquelme was spotted back in team training on Friday and is available for Saturday's game against Real Sociedad. That said, he has only been a bench option mainly this season, therefore his return will not impact the starting squad.
