Rodrigo Riquelme headshot

Rodrigo Riquelme Injury: Available against Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Riquelme (undisclosed) was back in team training on Friday and is available for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Carrusel Deportivo.

Riquelme was spotted back in team training on Friday and is available for Saturday's game against Real Sociedad. That said, he has only been a bench option mainly this season, therefore his return will not impact the starting squad.

Rodrigo Riquelme
Atlético Madrid
