Rodrigo Riquelme News: Logs six crosses, two accurate

Riquelme had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 4-2 victory against Valladolid.

Since Atletico Madrid's elimination from the Champions League, the team's head coach Diego Simeone has not been afraid to mix up his squad a little bit. Riquelme has become a regular substitute, and the sub's latest appearance marks his best since the change. Across his last four games, Riquelme has logged 13 crosses (two accurate) and five chances created.