Rodrigo Riquelme headshot

Rodrigo Riquelme News: Scores one goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Riquelme scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Riquelme came on at halftime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Girona and proved the decisive substitute, steering home the winning goal in the second half from inside the box after Ez Abde chested the ball down and set him up with a precise cutback to make it 3-2, while adding one crosse and two tackles. The Spanish has now registered one goal and one assist across 21 La Liga appearances this season.

Rodrigo Riquelme
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