Rodrigo Schlegel headshot

Rodrigo Schlegel News: Available going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Schlegel may be selected again following the Liga MX ban he served against Guadalajara.

Schlegel will aim to return to a starting spot, having logged every minute possible prior to his red card during the ninth Clausura match. His potential inclusion in the back line will push either Gaddi Aguirre or Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez to a substitute spot. The Argentinian is a consistent defensive contributor, although his side has struggled to keep clean sheets lately.

Rodrigo Schlegel
Atlas
