Rodrigo Schlegel News: Decent outing in draw

Schlegel had one tackle (one won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Queretaro.

Schlegel achieved a rather effortless clean sheet Saturday, adding just three clearances and one tackle to his season totals of 56 and 19, respectively, over 11 starts. Outside of a suspension absence, the defender has logged the full 90 minutes in all games he has been available for since joining the Foxes for the Clausura campaign, and he has contributed to four clean sheets during that period.