Rodrigo Schlegel News: Earns clean sheet in win

Schlegel generated six clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Schlegel stood out defensively for another solid performance that helped his team to its sixth clean sheet of the season. He has remained a regular starter when available throughout his first Liga MX campaign, with his averages of 5.4 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per contest ranking him second among Atlas players. In addition, he has tallied five or more clearances in each of his last three games played.