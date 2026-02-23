Rodrigo Schlegel News: Provides assist in victory

Schlegel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Atletico San Luis.

Schlegel set up the winning goal when he attempted a shot that was deflected into the net by Agustin Rodriguez during the 83rd minute of the match. The defender made a direct contribution to the score sheet for the first time in seven Liga MX starts. However, he can't be expected to deliver offensive production on a regular basis, and his team has lost defensive strength in the last three games. Schlegel is currently averaging 4.9 clearances, 1.7 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per contest.