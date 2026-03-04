Rodrigo Schlegel News: Sent off in victory

Schlegel received a red card in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Tijuana.

Schlegel committed a late foul that earned him his second yellow card of the match and caused a penalty kick against his team. The center-back will consequently miss the weekend's derby versus Chivas through suspension and will have his next chance to play on March 14 at Toluca. Gaddi Aguirre was not in the starting lineup midweek and could return while the Argentinian serves his ban, with Adrian Mora and Victor Rios also in contention for increased involvement.