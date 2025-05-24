Rodrigo Schlegel News: Tallies five clearances in win

Schlegel recorded two tackles (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Schlegel had a fine defensive display while his side kept another opponent scoreless in Saturday's game. It was his sixth consecutive start, and the five clearances tied for his second-highest total in that period. He's likely to stay in the lineup as Robin Jansson's partner in the center of a rather consistent four-man back line.