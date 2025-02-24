Rodrigues News: Scores in season opener

Rodrigues scored a goal off his lone shot, made four tackles (two won), six clearances, six interceptions and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Rodrigues picked up from where he left off last year as he put up another defensive performance here. However, the center-back's biggest contribution came on the attacking end as he headed home a corner kick from the left to double his side's lead in the 70th minute. One of MLS' most underrated players at his position over the last two years, Rodrigues will hope to take another step forward in his development to finally get wider recognition.