Rodrygo Injury: Dealing with knee problems

Rodrygo underwent scans Tuesday's morning due to knee problems, according to Guillermo Rai from The Athletic.

Rodrygo returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for a month but now looks headed for another stint out after dealing with knee problems that required evaluation Tuesday morning. The Brazilian will be monitored over the next few days to determine how he responds to the new issue, and it is a tough blow for Madrid with their main forward Kylian Mbappe (knee) already sidelined for the same issue as well. Gonzalo Garcia is now in line for an expanded role moving forward until both attackers are back to full speed.