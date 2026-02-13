Rodrygo Injury: Not training Friday

Rodrygo (hamstring) wasn't spotted in team training Friday and will likely miss Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Diario AS.

Rodrygo was not on the training pitch with the squad Friday after sitting out the last match against Valencia with a hamstring issue. The Brazilian is unlikely to be available for Saturday's showdown against Real Sociedad, though his absence should not shake up the starting XI. Since the arrival of new coach Alvaro Arbeloa, he has largely operated as a bench piece rather than a first-choice option.