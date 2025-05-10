Rodrygo Injury: Option to face Barcelona

Rodrygo (illness) is an option for Sunday's match against Barcelona, accoridng to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "He has trained well all week and is recovering from last week's feverish process."

Rodrygo appears to be good to go for Sunday's El Clasico after sitting out the club's last contest due to an illness. This is solid news for the club, as he will likely see the start immediately. However, if he is left out, Arda Guler is a possible option to replace him in the starting XI again.