Rodrygo Injury: Passes halfway point in recovery

Rodrygo (knee) has completed five months of recovery from his torn ACL, roughly the halfway point of a process the club estimates will take at least ten months, according to AS.

Rodrygo tore the ACL and lateral meniscus in his right knee on March 3 and was operated on by Dr. Manuel Leyes, and his rehabilitation has since progressed from simply passing the time to a structured routine of hydrotherapy, anti-gravity treadmill running, plyometric work and weight training under the supervision of Real Madrid physio Davide Violati. His return is being targeted for January 2027, and the club has described the early pace of his recovery as very encouraging.